Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 879,232 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,348,695 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879,232 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 4.08% of Performance Food Group worth $373,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.76. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $52.32 and a one year high of $75.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Stephens raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

