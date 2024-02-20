Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,830,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 558,351 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.78% of Edison International worth $432,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 61.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 61.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 144.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.73. 454,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $74.92.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 97.20%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Stories

