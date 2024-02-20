Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,945,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80,397 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.22% of Vulcan Materials worth $595,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,257,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,312,440,000 after buying an additional 139,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,385,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,213,996,000 after buying an additional 123,332 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,042,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,715,000 after buying an additional 194,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,189,000 after buying an additional 89,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC traded down $4.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.93. The stock had a trading volume of 325,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $260.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.40.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.62.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

