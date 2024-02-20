Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 120,069 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,918,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 120,069 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.59% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $353,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 34,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $27.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,223,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408,708. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.15.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

