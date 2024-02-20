Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 546,438 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,031,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 546,438 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up about 0.7% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.92% of TE Connectivity worth $745,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,503,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,873,731,000 after acquiring an additional 376,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $757,938,000 after acquiring an additional 92,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,131,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.6 %

TEL traded down $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.12. 334,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

