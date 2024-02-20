Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 60,280 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,567,532 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 60,280 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $723,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,215,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $4,316,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,476,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,171,051.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.93, for a total transaction of $2,889,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $4,316,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,476,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,171,051.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,398,178 shares of company stock valued at $372,666,925 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Argus increased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.97.

NYSE CRM traded down $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.65 and a fifty-two week high of $295.24. The company has a market cap of $276.94 billion, a PE ratio of 110.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.38.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

