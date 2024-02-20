Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,915,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 599,742 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises about 0.7% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Williams Companies worth $772,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,149,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,679,000 after buying an additional 686,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after buying an additional 136,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,691,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $512,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,338 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $34.09. 1,404,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,800,501. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average is $34.80. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.92.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

