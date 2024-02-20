ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of NYSE:CEM opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $42.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.51.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.66 per share, for a total transaction of $671,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,166,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,757,508.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 65,559 shares of company stock worth $2,475,254 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEM. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 141,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

