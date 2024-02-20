Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $50,000 Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 103,311.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,723,000 after buying an additional 4,933,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,191,000 after buying an additional 3,335,821 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after buying an additional 1,999,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $81,569,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,644,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,435 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G stock opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.153 dividend. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 16.03%.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on G. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

