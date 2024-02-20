Clearstead Advisors LLC Reduces Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 22.0% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,533,000 after purchasing an additional 206,551 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth approximately $471,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 193.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,265,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,170,000 after buying an additional 834,819 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 0.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,929,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NICE by 1.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,150,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $224.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.45 and a 200-day moving average of $191.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $231.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.30.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

