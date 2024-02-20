Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 343 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at about $433,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 687,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 70,620 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,907,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at $1,437,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 364.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 106,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 83,202 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 226.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

