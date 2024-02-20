Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 494 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

Tenable Trading Down 0.8 %

Tenable stock opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $131,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $131,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $38,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,920,653. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,289 shares of company stock worth $2,554,847 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Further Reading

