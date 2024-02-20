Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 623 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 72.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $179.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.33. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $181.54.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Citigroup cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.05.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

