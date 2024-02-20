Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 67 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 365.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 312,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,046,000 after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIO. UBS Group raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.75.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $340.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.24. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.59 and a 12-month high of $509.62.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

