CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 124100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
CloudMD Software & Services Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$24.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11.
CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). CloudMD Software & Services had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of C$23.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
About CloudMD Software & Services
CloudMD Software & Services Inc offers healthcare services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments: Digital Health Solutions and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health, virtual medical care, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, employee and family assistance program, and absence management and occupational health.
