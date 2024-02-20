CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 102.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 993,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,830,000 after buying an additional 19,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CME stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,682. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.50 and a 200-day moving average of $208.38. The stock has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.01 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.22.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

