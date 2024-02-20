Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 188.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,909 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.57 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.61.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $100.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $102.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.93.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

