Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,532 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $13,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 367.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after buying an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at about $974,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $100.75 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $102.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.57 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.61.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Further Reading

