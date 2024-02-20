Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at TD Cowen

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

COHU has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohu from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get Cohu alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cohu

Cohu Stock Down 5.7 %

COHU stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average is $34.07. Cohu has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $43.99.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.94 million. Cohu had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cohu will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohu

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at about $588,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cohu by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 13.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 68.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 50.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohu

(Get Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.