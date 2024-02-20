Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Raised to $250.00 at HC Wainwright

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $115.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COIN. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Coinbase Global from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coinbase Global from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.86.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Trading Up 8.8 %

NASDAQ COIN opened at $180.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.74. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $193.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.81 and a beta of 3.14.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $8,718,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,053,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,623,647.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $184,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $8,718,818.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,053,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,623,647.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,331,507 shares of company stock valued at $185,594,063. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.