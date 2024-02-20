Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 7.2%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $167.02 and last traded at $167.25. 8,976,824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 14,419,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on COIN. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.74. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 607.44 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $8,718,818.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,053,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,623,647.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $8,718,818.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,053,148 shares in the company, valued at $112,623,647.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.03, for a total transaction of $3,392,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,331,507 shares of company stock worth $185,594,063. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,849 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.