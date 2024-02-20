Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on March 11th

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Columbia Banking System has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Columbia Banking System has a payout ratio of 56.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

COLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

In other news, CEO Clint Stein purchased 9,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,736.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton acquired 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,618.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $462,018.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,753,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,376,000 after purchasing an additional 123,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,492,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,517,000 after acquiring an additional 390,004 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,775,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

