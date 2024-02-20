Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $41.29 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $743.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.95.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 23.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

In related news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $208,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,225.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Community Trust Bancorp news, CEO Mark A. Gooch acquired 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.68 per share, with a total value of $35,678.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,320.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $208,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,469 shares in the company, valued at $477,225.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,123 shares of company stock valued at $128,987. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 84.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 58.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

