Compass Group’s (CPG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 2,600 ($32.74) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Group to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,106 ($26.52) to GBX 2,400 ($30.22) in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,371 ($29.85).

CPG opened at GBX 2,191 ($27.59) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. The company has a market cap of £37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,921.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,152.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,077.42. Compass Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,862 ($23.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,250 ($28.33).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 28.10 ($0.35) per share. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,733.33%.

In other news, insider Petros Parras sold 1,406 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,015 ($25.37), for a total transaction of £28,330.90 ($35,672.25). In other news, insider Petros Parras sold 1,406 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,015 ($25.37), for a total transaction of £28,330.90 ($35,672.25). Also, insider Palmer Brown sold 579 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,050 ($25.81), for a total transaction of £11,869.50 ($14,945.23). Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

