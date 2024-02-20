COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Trading 5.3% Higher

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.07. Approximately 446,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 657,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.
In related news, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $210,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,144,994 shares in the company, valued at $43,895,486.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $210,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,895,486.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $215,012.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,172,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,839,573.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,663 shares of company stock worth $609,020 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.
