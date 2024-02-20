Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.22% from the company’s current price.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price objective on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.83.

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,991. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. Computer Modelling Group has a 1-year low of C$6.21 and a 1-year high of C$10.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$787.93 million, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of C$33.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3449748 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$201,000.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 63,300 shares of company stock valued at $636,124 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

