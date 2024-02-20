Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Holdings Lifted by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 1,616.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.16% of Concentrix worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Concentrix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Concentrix by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Concentrix by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lifted its position in Concentrix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNXC. TheStreet raised shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.20.

NASDAQ CNXC traded down $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.59. 199,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,724. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $70.58 and a 12 month high of $142.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

