Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,565 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Constellium were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Constellium by 35.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Constellium by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Constellium by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Constellium in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $20.68.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

