Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRBG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of CRBG opened at $25.35 on Friday. Corebridge Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBG. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,736,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

