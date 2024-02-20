Cormark Trims Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Target Price to C$11.50

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Frontera Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th.
Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America and Canada. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.
