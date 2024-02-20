Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Down to $27.93

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.93, but opened at $26.95. Couchbase shares last traded at $26.99, with a volume of 42,901 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BASE shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays cut shares of Couchbase from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn M. Christensen sold 14,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $298,196.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $117,690.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,682.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn M. Christensen sold 14,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $298,196.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,560 shares of company stock worth $4,776,810. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,695,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Couchbase by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Couchbase by 54.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 46,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $1,064,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

