CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CVU opened at $2.60 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 65,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 62,452 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

