Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CEO William Joseph Brennan Sells 15,000 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $335,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,688,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Joseph Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $306,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $289,650.00.

On Thursday, December 28th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $299,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 12th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $271,350.00.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of CRDO traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.62 and a beta of 2.06. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRDO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,349,000 after buying an additional 5,029,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 102.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,351,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

