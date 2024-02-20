Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Down 0.1 %

CCAP stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $607.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CCAP

Institutional Trading of Crescent Capital BDC

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 393.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.