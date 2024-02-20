Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Raised to $140.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.78.

CROX opened at $118.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.98 and a 200-day moving average of $95.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.95. Crocs has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $151.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,600 over the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Crocs by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 91.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 156.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 9.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

