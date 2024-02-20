Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,087 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 1.17% of Crown worth $125,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE CCK traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.56. 134,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,634. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $96.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Further Reading

