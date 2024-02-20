Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) PT Raised to $255.00

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $244.00 to $255.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE CW opened at $233.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $157.72 and a one year high of $238.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.50.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

