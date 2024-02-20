CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $77.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $88.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

