Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 19,888 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 402.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,116,000 after acquiring an additional 761,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000,000 after acquiring an additional 735,476 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $70,816,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after buying an additional 526,175 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

NYSE WMS traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.45. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $165.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.17.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.90%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

