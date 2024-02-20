Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 42,312 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,312 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,125,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 18,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 96,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,562,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $94.37. 1,403,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,789,899. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $95.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.55 and a 200 day moving average of $92.18.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

