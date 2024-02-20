Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 5,356 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in AppFolio by 70.4% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AppFolio by 2,922.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 34.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AppFolio by 43.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APPF shares. StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on AppFolio from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.40.

AppFolio Stock Down 0.2 %

AppFolio stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.97. 32,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,394. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7,784.59 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $113.58 and a one year high of $242.00.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $171.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.80 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About AppFolio

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.