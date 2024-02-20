Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 73.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,052,000 after buying an additional 4,082,055 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 521.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,883,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098,183 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,137,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,298,000 after purchasing an additional 148,504 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,290,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,778,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,191,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,493,000 after buying an additional 104,317 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,450. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.47.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

