Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 3,934 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $60.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,817,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,050,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $261.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 74.19%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

