Dark Forest Capital Management LP Grows Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 406.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,385 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Perrigo worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRGO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 23.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 39.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In related news, EVP Robert Willis bought 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $172,105.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,446.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Stock Up 0.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE PRGO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.16. 348,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 640.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.27. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $40.28.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Perrigo

Perrigo Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.