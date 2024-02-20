Dark Forest Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 97.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 1.0% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $13,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $105.71. 821,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,481. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $86.13 and a 1 year high of $106.59.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

