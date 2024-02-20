Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freshworks by 511.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,312,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,369 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,636,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Freshworks by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 470,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 341,863 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Freshworks by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,222,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,280,000 after buying an additional 963,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $152,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,127.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,203,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,056,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $152,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,490 shares in the company, valued at $423,127.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,624 shares of company stock valued at $5,335,402. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freshworks Trading Down 0.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:FRSH traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $20.55. 589,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

Several analysts have commented on FRSH shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

