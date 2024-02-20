Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $2.69 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 743.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,981 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,114,000 after purchasing an additional 799,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,689,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,003,000 after buying an additional 278,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,650,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,031,000 after buying an additional 199,235 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LNT stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $48.55. 812,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.