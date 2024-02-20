Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,652 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for approximately 0.3% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 111.1% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 3.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 80.0% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,600,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,435,000 after acquiring an additional 711,265 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 138.5% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 16.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,745,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,563,000 after buying an additional 957,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,170,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,070,288.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,118,031 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.10. 762,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,201,693. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $70.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

