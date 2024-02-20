Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 10,467 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Watts Water Technologies worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,614,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.02. 22,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,204. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.25 and a 12 month high of $219.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

