Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 28,186 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 149.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,186 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.70% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,938,000. Maven Securities LTD grew its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 68,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 34,061 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,148,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,884,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,558,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,954,488. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.80 and a 200-day moving average of $65.24. The stock has a market cap of $489.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $74.36.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.